CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation says a Navy helicopter rescued two people Monday night after their small plane crashed.
The WSDOT said the single-engine plane was carrying two people who were flying from the Tacoma Narrows Airport to Bend. The pilot was talking to air traffic control in Portland when he reported the engine was running rough, that they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending through the clouds.
The Navy crew found the plane around 9:30 p.m. and were able to load the two into their helicopter and fly them to the Yacolt Primary School parking lot for medical examination.
Their medical conditions are not known at this point, but they are not believed to be seriously injured and were able to walk to the clearing where the helicopter picked them up.
