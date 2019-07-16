MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A pilot escaped a fiery plane crash after he made an emergency landing into a farmer’s field Tuesday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
The single-engine plane crash occurred in the area of Jordan Street Southeast and Howell Prairie Road Southeast at approximately 1:23 p.m., the sheriff’s office says. Deputies arrived to find the plane engulfed in flames.
The pilot said he had to make an emergency landing after the plane experienced mechanical issues and caught fire in the air. The pilot was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to deputies.
The pilot was identified as Eugene Mitchell, 73, of Portland. Deputies said Mitchell is a military veteran, with flying experience dating back to Vietnam. Mitchell was taken to a local hospital for his injuries where he was treated and released.
No one else was in the plane at the time of the crash and there were no other injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Traffic Safety Board have been notified of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.
