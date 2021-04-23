Pilot identified after fatal crash in Camas

CAMAS, WA (KPTV) – The identity of the pilot who was killed during a plane crash in Clark County on Wednesday has been released.
The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office said 69-year-old Mark L. Lewallen from Vancouver was killed during the crash.
The crash involving a single-engine BT-13 plane happened at about 3:13 p.m., fire officials said. It happened while the pilot was attempting to land.
One other person on board was hospitalized.
