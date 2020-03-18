Pilot in serious condition after plane crash in Eagle Creek

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The pilot of a small plane was rushed to the hospital after a crash in Clackamas County on Wednesday afternoon.
Clackamas County deputies shared photos from the crash site in Eagle Creek. Law enforcement says the plane crashed around 4:30 p.m.
Deputies say the pilot was the only person on board. He was transported to an area hospital by helicopter in serious condition.
Deputies have not said what caused the plane crashed but said they are in touch with the FAA and continue to investigate.
No additional information was immediately released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.