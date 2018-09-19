INDEPENDENCE, OR (KPTV) - A pilot was injured in a small plane crash that happened in Independence Wednesday morning.
The single engine, two-seater airplane crashed around 7:25 a.m. at the Independence State Airport, according to Polk County Fire District No. 1.
Fire officials said the crash happened when the pilot was landing and the plane came to a rest on its top off the side of the runway.
The 80-year-old pilot, who was the only person on board, was able to get himself out of the plane before medical personnel arrived. He was evaluated for minor injuries, but refused further treatment, according to fire officials.
The name of the pilot has not been released.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.
The runway has been shut down while the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration investigate the crash. The Oregon Department of Aviation is also on scene.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
