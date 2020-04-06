Pilot of small plane dies in crash near private grass airstrip in north Clark County

BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - The pilot of a small plane died in a crash near a private grass airstrip in north Clark County.
A person living on a hillside to the west of Daybreak Airport on Northeast JA Moore Road in the Battle Ground-La Center area reported seeing an Ultralight plane crash near the runway at 9:20 a.m. Monday.
Emergency crews arrived at the scene and located the plane, which was several hundred yards from the runway in brush along the east fork of the Lewis River.
The pilot was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot was the only person in the plane, according to deputies.
The pilot’s name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board has been contacted by deputies.
Well, unless that's a bad photo angle, it appears that power lines are down, suggesting the ultra-light hit the wires or hit a tower and took it down.
