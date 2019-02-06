MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A pilot and passenger escaped with minor injuries Wednesday afternoon after crashing their plane at the Aurora Airport.
The pilot was attempting to land the Piper Malibu Mirage aircraft and hit a radio antenna, which sent the plane into the ground, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office says.
Deputies responded to the scene just after 3:30 p.m. and are investigating the crash in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.
The sheriff’s office says it will release the name of the pilot once deputies have completed their investigation.
No additional information was immediately available for release.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
