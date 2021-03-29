CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – The Washington State Department of Transportation reported a Navy helicopter rescued two people Monday night after their small plane crashed near Yacolt.
WSDOT said the single-engine plane was carrying two people who were flying from the Tacoma Narrows Airport to Bend. The pilot was talking to air traffic control in Portland when he reported the engine was running rough, that they were unable to maintain altitude and were descending through the clouds.
According to WSDOT, voice and radar signals from the small plane were lost at 3:47 p.m., but the last known signal provided search crews a good target area.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said PDX air traffic control contacted CRESA about a possible downed aircraft in the area of Gumboot Mountain, which is on the Clark/Skamania County border, near Sunset Falls Campground.
Search efforts were conducted on the ground by CCSO along with their civilian search and rescue team and the Volcano Rescue Team.
An aerial search crew from Whidbey Island Naval Air Station found the plane around 9:30 p.m. and were able to load the two into their helicopter and fly them to the Yacolt Primary School parking lot for medical examination.
The pilot and passenger walked to the clearing where the Navy helicopter rescued them. Their injuries were described as minor.
Later, the two were transported by CCSO to the West Precinct Office where they were picked up by a family member.
The identities of the pilot and passenger have not been released.
According to CCSO, the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.