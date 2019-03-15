PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Bureau of Transportation working with Music Portland and Fair Trade Music PDX says a new pilot program will expand access to safe and convenient parking spaces for loading for musicians near 16 popular music venues.
The program will allow permitted musicians to park in selected truck loading zones for up to 30 minutes, which will help them safely load and unload at venues, according to officials.
The program was announced by PBOT Friday with City of Portland Commissioners Nick Fish and Chloe Eudaly.
Fish called the move a “no-brainer”.
“What could be a more annoying barrier than a situation where to get to your gig and unload your equipment, you take the change of getting a ticket,” Fish said. “That doesn’t seem fair. Particularly in a city that celebrates its music scene. Particularly in a city that wants musicians to be able to live and work here.”
Eudaly at the announcement spoke about Chris Chandler, a victim of a hit-and-run that PBOT says the program is dedicated to. The hit-and-run happened in 2015 outside a venue while Chandler was speaking with a musician who was loading out his gear, according to PBOT.
“In 2015, we lost Chris Chandler to a hit-and-run outside a venue,” Eudaly said. “By implementing this program, we’re acknowledging that devastating loss and showing our commitment to preventing another tragedy.”
Officials say there are nearly 1,000 live music performances in Portland every month.
Organizers hope the new program will also help musicians avoid tickets.
The permits are free and musicians can apply online at pdxmusicloading.com.
