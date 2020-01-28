Pilot program in Lents neighborhood would help people experiencing mental health crises on the streets

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - On Tuesday night, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty will be on hand to answer questions at a Lents Neighborhood Association meeting to talk about a pilot program that's set to launch this spring in Lents.
It's called the Portland Street Response. It's designed to help people with mental health crisis on the streets.
For Robert Schultz, he says homeless issues are a consistent problem in his neighborhood.
"If my neighbor needed to borrow my mower, I would help him," Schultz said. "I don't know who the guy on the street is, I have no faith or trust that that's a good guy or a bad guy - I have no clue."
Schultz is on the board for the Lents Neighborhood Association and is a single father of three.
"My kids have to walk by these folks," Schultz said. "We have to interact with them. They come through and knock on my door."
In November 2019, the City of Portland adopted the new pilot program, which will launch in the Lents neighborhood, an area Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty says has few social services.
"What I know about that community is it's another community in Portland that, quite frankly, has not had the kind of investment that should've been had, whether it's in the infrastructure, whether it's in social services, whether it's in small business support," Hardesty said. "So, we just think it's an ideal community to start the pilot."
Hardesty says she's concerned about armed officers responding to these kind of calls.
"I don't think people should die because they're calling for help," Hardesty said.
So, how does it work?
Hardesty says Portland Fire & Rescue will team up with another person qualified to help in these situations.
The two-person team will dispatch based on criteria the person has no known access to weapons, is not suicidal, and is not violent toward others.
Tremaine Clayton with Portland Fire & Rescue will be on that team.
"When we're looking at these crisis, some people are saying this isn't for fire, but I would argue, I mean, there's someone in our city who needs help, it is our responsibility," Clayton said.
Clayton says this pilot, he hopes, will help in more ways than one by reaching out to those who might just need someone to talk to while they're in crisis.
But, he says, it also could be a chance to take care of firefighters whose hands are tied when many times they go on calls and have nowhere to bring someone and feel they can't help with either jail or a hospital as options.
He says this approach will allow for more human compassion.
"Sometimes, it really is just that human contact and to be heard," Clayton said.
