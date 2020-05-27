Pink Ladies sew 1,500 masks, hundreds of surgical caps for veterans hospital in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A group of volunteers at the Portland VA Medical Center are stepping up in a big way, even though they haven’t been able to physically help inside the hospital due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The group known as the Pink Ladies are a staple at the veterans hospital in Portland, where they donate hundreds of hours at the hospital each year.
Since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, they have dedicated their time to sewing face masks, surgical caps, and neck pillows. The group as of Wednesday has sewn more than 1,500 face masks, 400 surgical caps, and 50 neck pillows. The ladies are affiliated with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Organization.
FOX 12 met with the group in Oregon City on Wednesday, where they showed us the masks and other items they’ve made.
“It is great to still be involved and to be able to do something for someone and still somehow help in this virus,” Jean Bettencourt, a volunteer, said.
The group says they spend their time and money in the project thinking of what the veterans spent for their freedoms, saying there are no comparisons.
“It is very rewarding and our honor to be able to fulfill the need and be able to feel like we are in some way protecting our veterans and our staff,” Jessie Stober, another volunteer, said.
The ladies are continuing their work and say they are looking forward to the day they can a volunteer inside the hospital again.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
