PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Pioneer Courthouse Square was shut down as police responded to a woman causing a disturbance and making threats in a business.
By around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said they had taken the woman into custody.
Earlier Wednesday evening, the Portland Police Bureau reported the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the 800 block of Southwest 6th Avenue.
The bomb squad was also called out, “given the nature of the threats from the woman,” according to police.
Nearby businesses and buildings were evacuated and Pioneer Courthouse Square was closed. People were advised to avoid the area.
After the woman was taken into custody, police said there were no known injuries in connection with this case.
All MAX lines were disrupted in the area during the incident, according to TriMet.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
