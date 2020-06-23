PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Pioneer Place in downtown Portland is open again after closing earlier this year due to COVID-19.
Certain stores at the mall will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Sundays, according to a spokesperson.
The mall has implemented new measures to help ensure the health and safety of guests, including providing hand-sanitizer stations, touch-free interactions, and frequent and intense cleanings.
The mall will provide social distance directions for guests, a spokesperson said.
The food court will reopen with adjusted seating to comply with the governor’s reopening plan, of which Multnomah County is in Phase 1, with food court tenants encouraged to continue carryout and takeout service.
The Vancouver Mall also reopened this month as Clark County was approved to enter Phase 2 of the Safe State Washington plan.
