SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Judicial Department showed off an emergency mobile courthouse Monday afternoon, which they say could be used in case of a disaster.
The department has two emergency response tents, both fully equipped with everything necessary for court proceedings, including laptops and satellite communication.
Chief Marshal Evan West with the ODJ says the idea for the tents came more than a decade ago after someone drove a car through the front doors of the Marion County courthouse.
“It became very clear that because we have so many statutory timelines–for example, arraignments need to be done within 36 hours–it’s very crucial that court operations continue almost immediately after a disaster,” West said. “Obviously, we have disasters like Cascadia that we’re very concerned about, and this is a good example of things the Judicial Department is doing to be proactive.”
West says these mobile courthouses have already seen some use. He also said they’re constantly making upgrades, which is why they like to host demonstrations.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.