PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After being closed for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittock Mansion will reopen to the public on Thursday.
The Pittock Mansion will reopen with hours of operation from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday through Monday. The museum will be closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Visitors will need to purchase timed tickets online before visiting the museum.
Managers of @pittockmansion just announced they will reopen tomorrow Feb. 25th from 10-4, Thursday through Monday with advanced timed tickets. Safety protocols will be in place. pic.twitter.com/eEeV9fUk3R— Debra Gil (@DebraGil) February 24, 2021
Safety protocols are in place, including open windows, air cleaners, and a socially distanced one-way path. Visitors are required to wear face masks and they must be worn properly throughout the duration of the visit.
"We are very excited to reopen having been closed since November," Associate Director Jennifer Gritt explains. "And we have an exciting surprise for visitors with a repair and restoration project underway in the Niece's bedroom."
Visitors can review the museum's reopening guidelines at pittockmansion.org/visitorguidelines.
To purchase advanced timed tickets, click here.
