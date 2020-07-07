PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pittock Mansion will reopen to the public starting on Thursday.
The Pittock Mansion will reopen with new hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Monday. The museum will remain closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Visitors will need to purchase timed tickets online before visiting the museum.
Visitors will be staggered in small groups and will need to follow a one-way path. The one-way path will allow the museum to open windows not normally open during public hours to allow for optimal air circulation, according to officials.
Museum staff will be cleaning and disinfecting public areas throughout the day.
For more information and to review the Reopening Visitor Guidelines, visit pittockmansion.org.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
