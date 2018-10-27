PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The shooting in Pittsburgh at Tree of Life synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood is having a ripple affect on Jewish communities across the globe, including synagogues in the Portland-metro area.
Portland Police are offering increased patrols near Jewish places of worship and rabbis in the City of Roses are sharing strong words on the massacre.
FOX 12 spoke with Associate Rabbi Rachel Joseph with Congregation Beth Israel in Northwest Portland. She is also the chair of the Oregon Board of Rabbis.
“I found out about it from a text message from my mother this morning that said ‘we’re ok.’ And I wrote back and I said ‘why wouldn’t you be ok,’” Rabbi Joseph said.
Joseph’s sister and her family happen to live in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood and her parents are visiting them.
It wasn’t her sister’s synagogue but the shooting was within walking distance of her sister’s home, and they were on lock down.
After learning the horrific news she then had to lead Saturday morning Shabbat services at the temple, where it served as an opportunity to pray and reflect about what happened in Pittsburgh.
“When something like this happens your instinct is to withdrawal is to say ‘I can’t do this’ and as Jews we have to say no we believe in resiliency, we believe in hope, we believe in good over evil and that we come together,” she said.
Senior Rabbi Michael Z. Cahana is out of state but FOX 12 spoke with him over FaceTime about the suspect’s alleged anti-Semitic remarks and how it triggers memories of a terrible history for the Jewish people.
“We have to be very careful with our language. It’s clear that language leads to action. And I don’t know what the motivation was for this person but the use of that kind of anti-Semitic language means he got it from somewhere,” Rabbi Cahana said.
As Jewish leaders in the City of Roses reflect on how this is impacting communities, Bob Horenstein with the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland says being prepared for something like this is always tops of mind.
“It’s not something we just think about after a horrific event like this, it’s not even something we just think about during our High Holy Days which were last month where we have large gathering of Jews together in the synagogues, it’s always we have to always be on alert and make that we’re doing everything we can to upgrade our security at our synagogues and other agencies,” Horenstein said.
Rabbi Cahana noted while security is important, answering violence with more guns is not the answer.
FOX 12 also spoke with Rabbi Joshua Rose of Congregation Shaarie Torah who said he'll be meeting with his management team on Monday to discuss potential additional security measures.
The Oregon Board of Rabbis and the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland are holding a community gathering entitled, “Love your neighbor” on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Congregation Beth Israel’s main sanctuary.
Anyone is welcome to attend on Sunday.
Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, Mayor Ted Wheeler, law enforcement and interfaith partners will be in attendance.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.