PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- As excited as we might be to say "So Long 2020," a lot of us will be ringing in 2021 from home.
And as businesses adjust for yet another holiday, one Portland shop figured out a way to still celebrate New Year’s Eve safely, and keep its tradition alive.
Every year Pix Patisserie celebrates the new year with a free midnight chocolate buffet, but this year in lieu of a traditional spread, the buffet will be in their Pix-O-Matic vending machine.
"At midnight, all the doors will magically open for free and behind them there will be different surprises. You might get chocolate cake, you might get chocolate meringue," owner Cheryl Wakerhauser said.
It’s first come, first serve. Everything will be chocolate in keeping with tradition.
For at least 15 years, Wakerhauser has celebrated the new year with the free chocolate buffet, and she says this year it's just as necessary as ever.
"People need something fun to do in 2020," she said. "I mean come on we got one more day, let’s throw a 'party' and just have a little fun."
No doubt many places will be forced to forego New Year's Eve plans. While bars and restaurants might normally throw a bash, most Oregon counties including the Portland metro area are in the extreme risk category, meaning no indoor dining and they have to close by 11.
FOX 12 found online many places are offering special dinner pre-orders or other takeout options instead.
Wakerhauser said they also have champagne bottles for sale, and New Year’s Eve treats wouldn’t be complete without sparklers and confetti.
"Don’t worry, we’re gonna have it this year too," she said.
Learn more on Pix's website here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.