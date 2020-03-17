PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Pizza Schmizza is giving free toilet paper to customers with every order, the company announced on Tuesday.
The pizza chain is also offering any pizza at any size for $15.
The offer is valid at the location on Southwest Montgomery Street near Portland State University and comes amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
Pizza is available for take-out and curbside service only following Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order banning dine-in eating at restaurants for at least four weeks.
