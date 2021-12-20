Plaid Pantry CEO wants Washington Co. flavored tobacco ban on May 2022 ballot

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - An ordinance banning the sale of flavored tobacco products went into effect in Washington County earlier this month but some opponents of the law are now gathering signatures to put the measure on the ballot.
County commissioners passed the ordinance by a 3-2 vote at the beginning of November. It bans the sale of several types of flavored products including flavored vapes, chewing tobacco, cigars and cigarettes.
Plain Pantry CEO Johnathan Polonsky says it’s hurting local businesses who rely on those sales.
“For retailers who sell tobacco products it is a big deal. 20% of my revenue in my stores is derived from flavored tobacco because it's not only that purchase, it's the purchase they make along with that, so maybe it's a Red Bull or a Coke or whatever,” Polonsky said.
He is gathering signatures to put the ordinance on the May 2022 ballot. Supporters have until January 31 to collect 10,000 signatures. So far, they have about 4,500.