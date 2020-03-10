Plan for commuter ferry service between Vancouver, Portland moves closer to reality

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A local group says they are making progress on a plan to launch a commuter ferry service between Vancouver and Portland.
The group called Friends of Frog Ferry wants to create a passenger ferry service on the Willamette River and part of the Columbia River that would connect all the way from Oregon City to Vancouver.
The ferry system idea would include a 100 to 149-person boat that would transport people from Vancouver to downtown Portland.
That trip would take about 38 minutes.
Group leaders say they could potentially add up to nine stations, stretching all the way down to Lake Oswego and Oregon City.
The group hopes their ferry proposal can be included in the Metro regional government’s $7 billion transportation package that’s set to appear on the ballot in November.
A $240,000study funded through grants from the Oregon Department of Transportation and the Portland Bureau of Transportation will be released this summer about the plan’s viability.
Group leaders hope that will answer some big questions about how a ferry system would be maintained and how to pay for it.
“For the start of the service with four operational ferries and one spare, we believe we will remove approximately 6,000 people a day off the roadways, Monday through Friday,” said Susan Bladholm with Friends of Frog Ferry.
Ferry group organizers say they have received several different proposals from companies about what a ferry might look like and cost.
They said they will share those ideas this summer.
If everything is approved on the proposed timeline, you could see a ferry service here in the Portland metro area starting in 2023.
However, a lot still needs to be approved by legislators and voters before then.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.