PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A proposal to change current zoning laws could impact hundreds of thousands of Oregonians.
Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek is proposing a plan allowing up to four homes to be built on single-family lots, to create more affordable housing.
If passed, the changes would apply to all Oregon towns with a population of more than 10,000 people.
But, critics say state lawmakers should not have the authority to create such sweeping zoning changes.
“I think it should come to the city to change the zones to make things more affordable,” David Beckett, Chairman of Blue Heron Neighborhood Association in Lake Oswego said.
Critics also argue the changes could present new challenges.
“I would say parking would be an issue, I would say crime would be of concern, overcrowding,” Nancy Dunis, Chair of the Bryant Neighborhood Association, told FOX 12.
Dunis said there would likely be a lot of push back from other neighborhood associations and Beckett agrees.
“People like the character of the neighborhood the way it is,” Becket said. "The idea of the state coming in and saying, ‘forget all that, forget what the neighborhood wants, what the city wants, here is the new rule.’ That doesn’t make any sense at all.”
In response to the critics, Kotek’s office sent FOX 12 the following statement, saying in part:
“The state’s housing crisis requires a combination of bolder strategies. Oregon needs to build more units, and we must do so in a way that increases housing opportunity for more people.”
Kotek went on to add, “Allowing more diverse housing types in single family neighborhoods will increase housing choice and affordability, and that’s a fight I’m willing to take on.”
The house speaker’s proposal would make it legal but not mandatory to build multiple units on a single-family property. Developers would still need to follow siting and design regulations.
The city of Houston already has a similar system in place and Minneapolis recently moved forward with its own plan to change zoning laws.
Portland city officials are weighing the option to change zoning laws as well, but the proposal would not go before the city council until next summer, according to a spokesperson in Commissioner Chloe Eudaly’s office.
A spokesperson for Rep. Kotek told FOX 12, there is no set date for when the proposal would be introduced on the state level, since it is still being drafted.
