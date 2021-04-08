Plan to address gun violence will nearly double Portland's park rangers

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Part of Portland's new plan to curb gun violence includes nearly doubling the city's park rangers.
On Wednesday, Portland city commissioners unanimously passed a nearly $6 million plan to address gun violence in the city. None of that money will be going to the Portland Police Bureau.
Here are the main takeaways from the plan:
- Mayor Ted Wheeler will work with the Portland Police Bureau to shift resources to combat gun violence.
- The bureau will add seven new investigators to work with the Multnomah County District attorney's office.
- Community outreach groups will get the biggest chuck of the money - $4.1 million.
- Park Ranger Program will get $1.4 million to increase unarmed patrols.
The role of Portland park rangers is to patrol city parks to make sure everyone is following park rules, so that these spaces are safe for everyone to use.
A spokesperson for Portland Parks & Recreation says year-round they have 24 full-time rangers, and during peak summertime season, they have about 35.
Under the city's new plan, PR&R will get $1.4 million to hire 24 additional rangers for park patrol.
Park rangers are not sworn law enforcement officers and they are unarmed, but they have the authority to enforce Title 20, which is the City Code related to park rule violations - those range from vandalism to carrying weapons.
The spokesperson also says they have extensive training, including de-escalation and crisis interaction, mental health, first aid, and anti-bias training.
During Thursday's City Council meeting, a Portland Parks emergency manager said that rangers do have specific skills and training that can help in the city's effort to curb violence.
FOX 12 spoke to Portland For Positive Impact founder, Randy Philbrick, after the meeting. He says he feels these extra patrols won't deter criminals.
"I know the level of respect they won’t get as we’ve already seen this week with a couple park rangers getting a Taser pulled on them, so we’re setting these guys up for failure," Philbrick said.
Park rangers also do some community outreach, like helping connect people who are living in parks to social services.
