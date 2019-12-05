Plane crashes into fence off runway during landing at Clark County airfield

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A plane went off the runway and crashed into a fence during a landing at Grove Airfield in Clark County.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on Northeast 262nd Avenue in the Camas Area at 1:06 p.m. Thursday.
Deputies said there were four people on the plane, but nobody was hurt.
Investigators said the pilot couldn’t stop in time before running out of runway. The plane hit a fence and came to a stop in a private field across the street.
The case is being investigated by the FAA and NTSB. No further details were released, including the pilot's departure location.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
