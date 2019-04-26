HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A scare took place Friday at Hillsboro airport.
A twin-engine plane had some problems with its landing gear and had to make an emergency landing.
The good news is everyone is okay.
The pilot of the plane radioed in that his landing gear may not have been all the way down because a light that confirms everything is working wasn't lighting up.
He did a few passes before he landed.
Sure enough, the left wheel didn't lock in place making the landing a little lop-sided.
But the plane landed safely, and everyone is okay.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
