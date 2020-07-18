Plane makes emergency landing in N Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A small plane carrying four people made an emergency landing on North Greeley and North Going just after noon on Saturday, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.
The pilot notified Portland Control Tower that they had lost power on the small fixed wing plane, according to PF&R. The pilot was able to make a safe landing.
No one was injured and the pilot did not collide with any cars on the roadway.
Northbound North Greely Avenue and North Going Street is closed while an investigation is conducted.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes.
