Planned Parenthood: Demand for abortions in Oregon will increase if Roe V. Wade is overturned

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - There are no restrictions in Oregon when it comes to having an abortion, but local clinics and abortion-rights advocates told FOX 12 if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V Wade there will be local consequences.
“We are really focused on making sure we can provide the services that will be needed in Eastern Oregon and rural Oregon should Idaho go dark,” said Anne Udall, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette.
Idaho has what’s called a ‘trigger law,’ meaning if Roe V Wade is overturned, nearly all abortions would automatically be banned in the state.
Udall, who spoke to FOX 12 on Wednesday, the first day Supreme Court justices heard oral arguments in a Mississippi case where the state banned abortions after 15 weeks.
Should Roe v. Wade be overturned, Udall believes more Idaho women will come into Oregon and Washington to have abortions.
It will also make it harder for rural Oregonians to get abortions, said Udall, as they currently make a shorter drive into Idaho to get an abortion.
“We estimate that up to 35% of women in Eastern Oregon could be impacted by Roe v. Wade being overthrown,” Udall said.
What the Supreme Court decides to do is yet to be seen, but Udall said Planned Parenthood is in the planning stages of exploring options should its demand swell, which could include adding more abortion clinics or even performing abortions past its current cap at 17 weeks.
On the opposite side of the issue, Oregon Right to Life leaders believe long overdue justice might be right around the corner.
“Feeling excitement for sure, I think it was well-stated this morning that our abortion laws are stuck in the 70’s,” said Executive Director Lois Anderson.
Anderson told FOX 12 that regardless of the Roe v. Wade outcome, her work will focus on trying to restrict abortions in Oregon for the first time.
“Our goal is to return the right to life to all human beings and we all started at fertilization,” Anderson said.
More restrictions on abortions could lead to more demand for access to prenatal care and help as well as adoption options for new mothers, said Anderson.
“There are many, many opportunities from pro-life pregnancy centers, to all kinds of ministries that provide help,” Anderson said. “Most of the time it’s completely free.”