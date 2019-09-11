PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Fire & Rescue is planning a memorial in southeast Portland to honor firefighters who have lost their lives.
Fire officials spoke to a crowd in front of the Hawthorne Fire Station Wednesday morning about the planned Portland Firefighter Memorial during their 9/11 ceremony.
The Portland Firefighter Association says it is still raising funds for the memorial, which will honor Portland firefighters who died in the line of duty and from service-related illnesses and diseases.
The ceremony Wednesday included the color guard presenting the American flag, two moments of silence, and a ceremonial bell-ringing for the nearly 3,000 firefighters who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001.
Lt. Neil Martin with Portland Fire & Rescue is one of five local firefighters who traveled to Ground Zero just days after the September 11 attacks to help with recovery efforts. He says he attended Wednesday’s ceremony to remind people why they should never forget.
“I like to come to things like this because I want people to remember what happened, but for me, it’s very real and very sad, and a friend of mine who we went there for, Bill, didn’t make it 10 years because of a 9/11 illness, and I’ll always remember that,” Martin said.
Fire officials say hundreds of people who were at Ground Zero in the aftermath continue to lose their lives because of 9/11-related illnesses.
A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110 story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after 2 hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into them.
One World Trade Center, center, rises above the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012 in NY. The World Financial Center is on the left, and Four World Trade Center is at right.
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta speaks to reporters in Shanksville, Pa., Monday, Sept. 10, 2012, after visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial ahead of the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pa.
Visible from space, a smoke plume rises from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center. This photo was taken of metropolitan New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center causing the twin 110-story towers to collapse.
In this aerial photo of July 28, 2011, a grove of trees surround massive square reflecting pools at the National 9/11 Memorial in NY. Out of the ashes has risen a vibrant neighborhood packed with new restaurants and hotels and many ways to your respects.
Smoke rises at ground zero after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks including the passengers and crew members aboard the four planes that were hijacked.
The 184 stone benches each bear the name of a person who died in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon. Together they comprise the permanent outdoor Memorial, created to honor those killed in the building and on American Airlines Flight 77.
A military helicopter takes off after dropping off personnel at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as work continued at the Pentagon after a terrorist crashed a hijacked airliner into the building Tuesday.
On Sept. 11, the nation will once again pause to remember and honor the lives lost 18 years ago in the worst terror attacks on US soil. The following photos captured that day in history, which changed America and the world forever.
A plane approaches New York's World Trade Center moments before it struck the tower at left, as seen from downtown Brooklyn, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001. In an unprecedented show of terrorist horror, the 110 story towers collapsed in a shower of rubble and dust after 2 hijacked airliners carrying scores of passengers slammed into them.
AP Photo/ William Kratzke
Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew
The Pentagon burning shortly following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
An FBI task force member and Fairfax County rescue workers outside the damaged Pentagon shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Overhead shot showing damage to the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Personnel sifting through debris inside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Overhead shot showing damage to the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
FBI personnel and rescue workers outside the smoking Pentagon shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Clean-up inside the Pentagon shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Damage to the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Personnel in white protective suits outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Emergency trucks dousing the Pentagon with water shortly after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force members create a makeshift memorial outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Crews work on clean up and repair at the Pentagon after the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Overhead shot showing makeshift operations outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Fairfax County personnel with canine searching through debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Damage to an office inside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
More debris from the American Airlines airplane that crashed into the Pentagon on 9/11.
Source: FBI
FBI personnel going through debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
FBI personnel going through debris outside the Pentagon following the attack on 9/11.
Source: FBI
Emergency personnel and debris outside the Pentagon following the attack of 9/11.
Source: FBI
The Pentagon attack site is shown Friday, Sept. 14, 2001, after a plane slammed into the building on Tuesdady, Sept. 11. The terrorist attack caused extensive damage to the west face of the building.
Credit: AP Photo/Tech. Sgt. Cedric H. Rudisill
One World Trade Center, center, rises above the National September 11 Memorial and Museum at the World Trade Center, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2012 in NY. The World Financial Center is on the left, and Four World Trade Center is at right.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Emergency crews survey the damage after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin
A debris-filled street after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew
FBI investigators comb the crater left by the crash of United Airlines flight 93, a Boeing 757 in Shanksville, Pa., on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar
Defense Secretary Leon Panetta speaks to reporters in Shanksville, Pa., Monday, Sept. 10, 2012, after visiting the Flight 93 National Memorial ahead of the 11th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in Shanksville, Pa.
Credit: AP Photo/Mandel Ngan, Pool
Emergency crews survey the damage after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin
The north tower of the World Trade Center collapses on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: (AP Images/Diane Bondareff
Visible from space, a smoke plume rises from the Manhattan area after two planes crashed into the towers of the World Trade Center. This photo was taken of metropolitan New York City on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001.
Credit: NASA
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn behind the Empire State Building in New York, Sept. 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists crashed two planes into the World Trade Center causing the twin 110-story towers to collapse.
Credit: AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler
In this aerial photo of July 28, 2011, a grove of trees surround massive square reflecting pools at the National 9/11 Memorial in NY. Out of the ashes has risen a vibrant neighborhood packed with new restaurants and hotels and many ways to your respects.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
Debris fall from one of the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after a hijacked plane crashed into the tower on September 11, 2001 in New York City.
Credit: AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Smoke rises at ground zero after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the attacks including the passengers and crew members aboard the four planes that were hijacked.
Credit: AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin
People light candles at a memorial for the victims of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 15, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Louis Lanzano
Damage to the Pentagon is seen during a Congressional tour Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool
Vehicles are shown traveling on Interstate 395, leaving Washington, in front of the Pentagon, following an explosion Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Tom Horan
Firemen search for survivors after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on on September 11, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Matt Moyer
The 184 stone benches each bear the name of a person who died in the terrorist attack on the Pentagon. Together they comprise the permanent outdoor Memorial, created to honor those killed in the building and on American Airlines Flight 77.
Credit: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana
President Bush stands with firefighter Bob Beckwith on a burnt fire truck in front of the World Trade Center during a tour of the devastation, Friday, Sept. 14, 2001.
Credit: AP Photo/Doug Mills
The framework of the Freedom Tower, center, is shown in this aerial photo of the World Trade Center, Monday, Nov. 2, 2009 in New York.
Credit: AP Photo/Mark Lennihan
A destroyed fire truck on September 14, 2001 near ground zero after the September 11 attacks.
Credit: AP Photo/Stuart Ramson
A military helicopter takes off after dropping off personnel at the Pentagon, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001, as work continued at the Pentagon after a terrorist crashed a hijacked airliner into the building Tuesday.
Credit: AP Photo/Ron Edmonds
At Wednesday’s ceremony, Portland Fire & Rescue said service-related illnesses are becoming a harsh reality in their field, which is why they’re building the new memorial.
The agency says in Portland, 36 firefighters have died in the line of duty; 37 more have died of service-connected illnesses or diseases, like occupational cancer.
The Portland Firefighter Association will begin construction on the memorial once it has raised enough money.
