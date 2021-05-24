PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A proposal submitted with the Bureau of Development Services could see the Alpenrose Dairy facility in southwest Portland turned into a housing subdivision.
The proposal was submitted by Westlake Consultants and Lennar Corporation last week. It suggests turning the 56-acre facility into a 193-lot housing subdivision filled with single-family detached homes.
The proposal also includes recreation areas and a public trail connecting the Pendleton Street Corridor.
Alpenrose used to be a popular spot for families to visit for holidays and big events. When the facility was sold in 2019, the public areas were closed.
Still, the building holds a lot of memories for many in the area.
“My kids grew up, doing the egg hunt, doing little league, doing all this and it was a wonderful place for the girl’s World Series and all the things they used to do for the neighborhood,” said Barbara Lightle.
Lightle has lived across from Alpenrose for 51 years and worked at the company for more than 22 years.
She says she does not want to see plans to turn the facility into a housing subdivision come to fruition.
“Definitely I don’t want that at all. It’s going to be way too noise, way too busy. With all of the traffic that we have right now is more than enough,” she said.
FOX 12 reached out to the property owner for Alpenrose Dairy, but did not hear back.
The proposal is still in the very early stages and could amount to nothing.
