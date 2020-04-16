Plasma donations needed from people who have recovered from COVID-19

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Red Cross is looking for people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. They believe donations may be able to save the life of a current patient fighting a virus.
According to Randal Covin, the local medical director for the Red Cross, we’re far enough into the COVID-19 health crisis that there are people who have recovered the it, and for now, that is really the only potential treatment for the virus.
If you have recently recovered from COVID-19 and would like to help, there are a couple of requirements to donate what’s called convalescent plasma.
Number one, you have to be tested for the virus. If you were diagnosed by your doctor just by your symptoms, you do not qualify. Additional testing is required, but the Red Cross hasn’t established a process for that yet; you can, however, fill out a donor contact form and they’ll get in touch with you to provide a sample for additional testing once its available.
Number two, you have to have been without symptoms for 14 to 28 days.
“Right now, it’s really the only potential treatment that we have for COVID-19, while we’re working on other anti-viral drugs that might be helpful, while we’re working on vaccines,” Covin said. “And this is a good way for people who have been sick and looking for something to do to help, can do to help other people.
FOX 12 spoke to a woman in Tualatin who said its been two weeks since her symptoms subsided, and she’s been hoping to help out.
She says her symptoms started as runny nose. She thought it was allergies, but in a matter of hours, she was in a hospital bed and having trouble breathing.
Covin says people who have fully recovered from COVID-19 have antibodies in their plasma that can attack the virus. According to the FDA, it’s not currently known if convalescent plasma will be an effective treatment. It’s just one of several options being evaluated to fight the virus.
Covin says historically, convalescent plasma has been used as a potentially life-saving treatment when new diseases or infections develop quickly and no treatments or vaccines are available yet.
If you’re interested in donating, you can find the form on the Red Cross website.
