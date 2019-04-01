SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A plastic bag ban has gone into effect for big businesses in Salem.
The plastic bag ban passed in Nov. 2018 and went into effect on Monday.
All large retail businesses, including grocery and convenience stores, apparel and department stores, and local markets are impacted by the ban.
Shoppers will need to bring a reusable bag or buy a recyclable paper bag for five cents.
Small retailers can continue to use plastic bags until September 1, when the ban goes into effect for all stores in Salem.
Meanwhile, grocery chain QFC, which is owned by Kroger - the same parent company as Fred Meyer, is banning plastic bags from all their stores on Monday as well.
Kroger will eventually eliminate plastic bags in their stores by 2025.
For more information about the plastic bag ban, visit www.cityofsalem.net/plastic-bags.
