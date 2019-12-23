PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police used a plastic cup to help identify a man sentenced to prison for helping to attack and rob another man in northeast Portland.
Joshua Grant Funk, 39, was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the attack near Northeast Schuyler Street and Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in October 2018, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
According to the attorney’s office, the attack was random and involved another person with a hatchet. Eric Saia was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with the crime.
Funk and Saia approached the victim, a man, on bikes, saying something to the effect of “drop your stash,” which was indicative of a robbery, according to the attorney’s office.
The victim’s wife was in a nearby car and witnessed the attack, which involved Saia removing a hatchet from his backpack and hitting the victim on his head with an overhead swing.
Officers responded just after midnight to find the victim bleeding and holding a rag to his head. He was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center and required multiple surgeries.
After the attack, Saia and Funk got back on their bikes and fled the scene, according to police.
Detectives say Funk before the attack threw a drink at the victim, leaving a plastic cup at the scene. Investigators found surveillance video showing a man resembling Funk purchasing the same drink at a nearby convenience store. The Oregon State Police Crime Lab tested the cup and found Funk’s DNA on it.
Funk was convicted Dec. 4 of one count of robbery in the second degree.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Police could have had plastic straw evidence too, if they weren't already outlawed in Portland.
Don't ban plastic cups Portland.
