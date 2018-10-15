PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Paul Allen, owner of the Portland Trail Blazers for the past 30 years, passed away Monday.
He died at age 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
“What a great owner he was,” former player Terry Porter said of Allen.
He was on the team when Allen bought it in 1988.
“He was always there for us and just wanted us to go out and play hard and win,” Porter said.
And win they did. NBA stats show the Portland Trail Blazers went to the playoffs 19 times and the finals twice under Allen’s leadership.
Porter said it was an exciting time for the team and the city: “All those memories, I’m sure he held very close to him and very dear to him because he was able to be a part of them.”
In 2009, Allen was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Earlier this month, he announced it came back.
“You never know when it comes roaring back, and for him it came back real sad,” longtime Blazers fan Peter Craemer said.
He’s a survivor of that same cancer and says he always felt connected to Allen in that way.
“It was tough to see him pass. I was kind of surprised,” Craemer said.
The team’s president and CEO put out a statement in part saying, “He was an amazing mentor and a great leader for our organization. He truly loved the Trail Blazers franchise, our city, our players, coaches and employees. We are deeply saddened by his loss and the thoughts of Rip City are with his family.”
Player CJ McCollum posted on Instagram, “You made the world a better place and changed the life trajectory of so many. Deepest condolences to your family and loved ones.”
Allen was also a philanthropist.
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler recognized him for his donations to local charities, saying he’s touched the lives of thousands of Portland kids.
He said the best way to honor Allen is to build on his legacy.
