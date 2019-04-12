PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – While the Blazers start their playoff run on the court Sunday, hundreds of runners will affect traffic getting to the game at the Moda Center.
The Trail Blazers begin their playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
The annual Bridge to Brews 8K and 10K races will also be taking place Sunday.
Fans heading to the game are encouraged to plan ahead for their trip to the Moda Center, as North Interstate Avenue will have a partial shutdown from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The two northbound lanes of North Interstate Avenue east of the Max line will be separated with traffic cones. The inside lane closest to the Max tracks will be used for marathon runners running south, while the outside lane closest to the Moda Center will be used for drivers heading north. Vehicles will have access to Drexler Drive and Larrabee for access to all parking lots. Traffic from Drexler Drive will only be able to make a right turn onto Interstate Avenue heading north toward Larrabee. Interstate Avenue northbound will then be closed North of Larrabee.
Moda Center doors will open at 11 a.m. for the 12:30 p.m. game. Pre-game activities are planned for the Rose Quarter Commons starting at 9:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.