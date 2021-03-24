KEIZER, OR (KPTV) – School looks a bit different right now in almost every way, that includes activities like recess. In this "Keizer Strong" segment, FOX 12 took a look at how kids are safely playing during a pandemic.
Kids at Keizer Elementary now line up at school, with more space than usual between them.
“I think everyone was nervous initially and now that we’re here, we have the procedures on the board and we just review and go over it and they’re just falling into place and doing what they’re supposed to do," said Ashley Stearns.
Stearns is a 3rd grade teacher at Keizer Elementary. FOX 12 was there as she took her class out to recess on their first day back.
“They were really excited," said Stearns. "They kept saying, when’s recess, when’s recess.”
So, what's different about recess during a pandemic? For one, kids still wear theirs masks and social distance as much as they can.
They're also playing with the same kids every time in their small cohorts. Equipment is thoroughly cleaned after each group plays on it, too.
“But other than that, they’re outside, they’re enjoying themselves and having fun," said Stearns.
For Stearns, she's just happy to see her kids being kids again, after a challenging year.
“I’ve noticed with kids that once they get outside and they get out in the fresh air and are able to play, I’ve noticed when they come back, it’s a reset and they’ve had a moment to just kind of be and relax and just readjust," said Stearns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.