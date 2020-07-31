OAK GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A neighbor in Oak Grove bought new flags for a 93-year-old woman after someone stole them from her yard.
Gloria Stevens put the American and Norwegian flags up in her yard in memory of her late husband who served in World War II. Stevens said a neighbor first noticed her flags were gone last week.
Word spread about the theft, and it didn’t take long for a Good Samaritan to buy Stevens new flag and put them on a flagpole for her.
Stevens said she worries that someone confused the Norwegian flag for the Confederate flag, and said that might be why she was targeted.
Stevens said she has a message to share with the thieves.
“If they think it's a confederate flag, it's not, it's a Norwegian flag, and please don't touch it again,” Stevens said.
There’s now a framed picture of the flag hung below on the flagpole so no one will mistake the flag in the future.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.