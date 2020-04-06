'Please, please slow down': Oregon law enforcement sees increase in speeding drivers

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The state-wide stay at home order has made for fewer people on Oregon roads, but there's been an unexpected side effect as more drivers have been driving at dangerously high speeds.
On his Monday morning shift, Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Craig Wellhouser pulled over four driers going more than 80 miles per hour.
"I talked to two of them and they said they didn't think the police were pulling people over anymore, was the reason they were speeding," Wellhouser said. "And I said that is not the case."
Just this past weekend, a Washington County sergeant on duty stopped 10 people going faster than 80 mph, the fastest of which was clocked at 111 mph. The problem is not unique to Washington County.
Last week, Portland Police Chief Jami Resch pleaded with Portlanders to slow down after seeing an increase in drivers going 21 and even 31 miles an hour over the posted speed limit.
"Driving that speed at any time, any day, is just as dangerous whether there's one person on the road or 100 people on the road," Resch said. "So I really want to stress to folks please, please slow down."
There are weighty consequences for driving at such high speeds. Drivers clocked at faster than 81 mph can earn a $256 citation.
Anyone caught going over 100 mph faces an $1,150 fine and an automatic suspension of their license.
