PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A plywood wall that briefly surrounded Portland City Hall has been taken down.
The city says it put up the wall because the building has been vandalized nearly every night since protests for George Floyd started in Portland, and cleaning graffiti off the limestone surface is time consuming and expensive.
Late Tuesday, however, the city told workers who had just erected the wall to take it down in the morning. City officials said the wall was a mistake and that they need to put their relationship with the community first.
Portlanders FOX 12 spoke with said they were glad to see the wall go.
"Building a wall and in this country right now, and after the past four years we’ve been preoccupied with building walls, and I think more walls need to come down than be put up,” Jeff Henderson said.
City officials say the total cost of the plywood enclosure is estimated at $30,000.
A $30k mistake, meanwhile many of us are still waiting for unemployment! Also, did the city at least use this mistake to help the poor? Did they at least donate the wood to a charitable organization?
