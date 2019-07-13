PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police arrested a teenager Saturday morning after an armed robbery in southeast Portland.
Officers responded to a report of a robbery at gunpoint in Harrison Park, located at 8300 Southeast Stephens Street around 11:34 a.m.
An officer located a suspect near Southeast Clinton Street and Southeast 84th Avenue and the suspect was detained.
Police said they developed probable cause to arrest the suspect and they located a loaded semi-automatic handgun believed to have been used in the robbery.
Detectives from the Robbery Detail said they determined the victim was sitting in the park when he was approached by the suspect. The suspect displayed the handgun and tried to take the victim's phone. After a struggle, the suspect ran off.
There were no injuries, according to police.
Police said a 15-year-old boy was arrested.
He faces charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of a firearm and menacing.
