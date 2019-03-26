OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say several drugs and a stolen handgun were found inside his vehicle.
On Monday, officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by Austin McKinney.
Police said a search of McKinney's vehicle was performed with the help of drug detection canine, K-9 Grendel.
According to police, a substantial amount of cocaine, MDMA and Xanax, as well as a stolen handgun and evidence of drug distribution, were found inside the vehicle.
McKinney was arrested and booked into the Clackamas County Jail on charges unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree theft by receiving, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful manufacturing of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful delivery of MDMA, unlawful possession of MDMA, unlawful possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and tampering with drug records.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.