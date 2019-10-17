PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A teenager was arrested Wednesday evening after police say he was driving under the influence and caused two crashes in southwest Portland.
The crashes occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Alice Street.
According to police, a Dodge Dakota was stopped at a red light when it was rear-ended by a BMW X5 and the BMW took off.
Police said the BMW then crashed into a crosswalk traffic control device, drove into oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru.
The Subaru then crashed into a black Mercedes 350.
Police said a nearby officer heard the crash and arrived to the scene quickly.
The driver of the Mercedes was taken to an area hospital as a trauma entry.
Police said the driver of the BMW, a 15-year-old boy, was evaluated for intoxication. He was arrested and booked into the juvenile detention center on charges of reckless driving, felony hit-and-run, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
The teenager is not being identified because he is not facing any Measure 11 charges.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
