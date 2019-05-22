MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver was arrested after police say they crashed a stolen vehicle in the front yard of a southeast Portland home early Wednesday morning.
Gresham police said an officer attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Stark Street at around 3 a.m.
The driver took off and the officer did not pursue, according to police.
A short time later, police said the stolen vehicle was located in the front yard of a home near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Mill Street. The driver had hit a fire hydrant and a car parked in a driveway before stopping.
FOX 12 spoke to a man who lives at the home and was sleeping when it happened.
"At about 3 this morning, I heard a big bang and a vroom, vroom, vroom. It was continuing to throttle and I looked out the window and two people were running from the vehicle. I called police - found out they actually caught the guy," said Chris Price. "Luckily it didn't go through my house and no insurance has to be taken care of."
17-year-old who was driving a stolen car & ran from @GreshamPD early this morning later went on a crash course into a front yard, hitting a parked car & sending a fire hydrant flying at SE 148th & Mill. Just talked to a man who lives here - says he’s glad his house wasn’t hit. pic.twitter.com/WX8pwBTJes— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) May 22, 2019
The driver was not located near the stolen vehicle. A K-9 team responded to the scene and began a neighborhood search.
Police said the driver, who is 17-years old, was located and taken into custody. No word on what charges the driver may face.
