CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - An 11-year-old girl died after she was hit by a driver in a Corvallis crosswalk, according to police.
Emergency crews responded to the 1000 block of Southwest 3rd Street at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said Rhianna Daniel of Corvallis was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a southbound driver.
Rhianna sustained critical injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police said she died late Thursday night as a result of her injuries.
The 45-year-old man who was driving the car is cooperating with the investigation, according to officers.
No further details were released about the investigation, but police said it remains open and officers are working closely with the Benton County District Attorney’s Office “to review all pertinent information regarding the crash.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Ty Volin at 541-766-6924.
