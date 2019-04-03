Police: 2-year-old girl shot in Salem, suffers life-threatening injuries

SALEM, OR (KPTV) – A two-year-old girl was flown to a Portland-area hospital Wednesday evening with life-threatening injuries after police say she was shot.
Officers responded to the 300 block of Bradley Drive Southeast around 7 p.m. on the report of an injured child, and arrived to find the girl with a gunshot wound, according to the Salem Police Department.
Detectives were on scene Wednesday night conduction an investigation.
Law enforcement did not say where the girl was shot or how the shooting occurred. No additional information was immediately available for release.
