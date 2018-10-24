GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 21-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday morning has been found safe, according to police.
Police said Austin Trotter was last seen Tuesday night at his Gresham home near Southeast Orient Drive and Southeast Salquist Road.
Around 9:15 a.m., police said that Trotter was found and is safe.
No other details have been released.
