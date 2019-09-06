TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - A 19-year-old man was indicted by a grand jury for his role in a vehicle crash that killed a bicyclist.
On June 4, Tigard police responded to the crash in the area of 13770 Southwest Pacific Highway just before 8:30 p.m.
The man, Joshua Anthony Jones, was driving southbound when he hit the bicyclist.
The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said Jones, of Tigard, was indicted on Tuesday with second-degree manslaughter, reckless endangering and reckless driving.
