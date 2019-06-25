KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested after Keizer police say he posed as a teenager and attempted to lure a 12-year-old girl over text messages.
Brenton Proulx was arrested on charges of luring a minor and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
The investigation began on June 18 after Keizer police received a report of a sex offense.
Police said the mother of a 12-year-old girl reported that she checked her daughter's cell phone and found text messages between the girl and a person, who was later identified as Proulx.
According to police, Proulx met the girl online and was posing a 16-year-old high school student in the texts.
Detectives began communicating with Proulx by using the girl's phone and arranged to meet with him at a local restaurant.
Police said Proulx agreed to meet with the person he believed was the girl and was arrested by detectives up his arrival.
Proulx was booked into the Marion County Correctional Facility. He was released on Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment on July 1.
FOX 12 learned that Proulx is a current employee with the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.