WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A 61-year-old man accused of trying to meet a teenage boy for sex has been arrested, and police say he has a lengthy past of working with children.
Beaverton police reported that Gregory Ryder Anderson, of Lake Oswego, was arrested July 16.
Police said officers working in the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force took Anderson into custody after they communicated with him over a social media application earlier that day.
The officers posed as a 15-year-old boy and agreed to meet Anderson with the intent to engage in sexual activity. Anderson was arrested when he arrived at the staged meeting.
He was booked into the Washington County Jail. On August 2, after evidence was presented, a grand jury indicted Anderson on charges of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child, two counts of luring a minor and third-degree attempted sodomy.
Police said Anderson has had “extensive contact with minors,” which included volunteering at Wilson High School, formerly serving as the PTO treasurer at Jackson Middle School and serving as the treasurer at Three Rivers Ski League.
According to police, he was also a youth group leader for the boys’ choir at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Lake Oswego for six years in the mid-1990s.
Due to his past contact with children, detectives believe there may be more victims.
Police ask parents or guardians of a child who has interacted with Anderson to let the child know that he has been arrested for inappropriate behavior with a child.
They also ask parents and guardians to tell their child that if Anderson did or said anything inappropriate to them that they should let them know.
Police say “if a child discloses an incident that did happen to him or her, or that they observed happen to someone else, the parent should not ask the child detailed questions about the incident. Instead, please contact Detective Maggie Brown at 503-526-2538.”
