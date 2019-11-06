LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - Police arrested a Lebanon man on Tuesday following a sex abuse investigation
Steven Dwayne Maddox, 48, was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on three counts of first-degree sodomy and three counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
The Lebanon Police Department said the investigation began after they received a report that Maddox had inappropriate contact with an underage boy. The boy was between the ages of 10 and 18 years old when the alleged crimes occurred.
Police said the alleged crimes occurred at the victim's home in Lebanon.
According to police, detectives are not aware of any other victims related to this case.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Lebanon Police Officer Chance Snyder at 541-258-4329 or Lebanon Police Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.
