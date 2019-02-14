HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested after police say he assaulted his mother's boyfriend.
Police said Carlton Morris went to the victim's home, located in the 3600 block of Southeast Walnut Street, on Jan. 11 to drop off a phone for his mom.
When Morris arrived at the home, police said the victim told Morris he wasn't welcome in the home. Morris then assaulted the victim.
The victim sustained minor injuries to his face.
Part of the incident was caught by a Ring Doorbell security camera. The alleged assault was not seen.
Morris was arrested on Feb. 10 and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
